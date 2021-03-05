BLOOMINGTON — Ellen "Ellie" Marie Howe, 64 of Bloomington passed away at 5:04 AM Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a funeral for Ellie at 11:00 AM on Monday March 8, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Tiffany Black will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Memorial Home. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Ellie was born in Alva, Oklahoma on June 20, 1956 to Alfred Angelo and Mary Emma Bell Cantrell Kriegh. They preceded her in death in 1994 and 2009. She married Thomas Howe on June 6, 1982 in Alva. He survives. She is also survived by two sisters: Mary (Jim) McDonald of Cherokee, OK and Janet Speaker of Enid, OK, one brother Alfred Leslie (Keli) Kriegh of Vine Grove, KY, and seventeen nieces and nephews.

Ellie worked as an Intensive Care nurse until health problems forced her to retire. She had lifelong interests in art, music, dogs, and gardening. She served as choir director as a teenager, played the clarinet, and was active in choral music at the churches she attended throughout her life. In recent years she was very active in the Festival of Trees sponsored by the Baby Fold, both in designing trees and decorations and encouraging others to do so.