BLOOMINGTON — Ellen J. "Jo" Sipes, 61, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private service will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Wishbone Canine Rescue.

She was born May 23, 1959 in Bloomington, a daughter of William R. and Sherrilyn Ryan Sutter. She married James Sipes on January 10, 1986 and he survives in Bloomington. Also surviving are her children: Melissa (Chris) Miller, Katie Sipes and Tyler Sipes; three grandchildren: Ashley, Evan and Rachel Miller; her father, Bill Sutter; siblings: Jim Sutter, Jackie (Jeff) Weber, Doug (Shelly) Sutter, Sherri (Steve) Hume, Ryan Sutter; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherrilyn Sutter; and a brother, Danny Sutter.