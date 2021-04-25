BLOOMINGTON — Ellen J. "Jo" Sipes, 61, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
A private service will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Wishbone Canine Rescue.
She was born May 23, 1959 in Bloomington, a daughter of William R. and Sherrilyn Ryan Sutter. She married James Sipes on January 10, 1986 and he survives in Bloomington. Also surviving are her children: Melissa (Chris) Miller, Katie Sipes and Tyler Sipes; three grandchildren: Ashley, Evan and Rachel Miller; her father, Bill Sutter; siblings: Jim Sutter, Jackie (Jeff) Weber, Doug (Shelly) Sutter, Sherri (Steve) Hume, Ryan Sutter; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherrilyn Sutter; and a brother, Danny Sutter.
Jo was a 1977 graduate of Central Catholic High School where she played tennis. She enjoyed the work she did at various establishments in the community, including Mike's Market, Jewel and Bent School where she helped in the cafeteria, on the playground and in the classroom. Jo retired from the Children's Advocacy Center in 2019. She enjoyed watching tennis, gardening and playing golf but spending time with her children and grandchildren was always Jo's favorite thing to do.
