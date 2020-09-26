× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Ellen Lee Smith, 96, of Westminster Village, Bloomington, Illinois died September 16, 2020 at Martin Health Center from heart failure. No memorial service will be held due to the pandemic.

Ellen's inurnment will be in the Smith-Kinnear family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canandaigua, New York. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Normal or Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.

Ellen Smith was born February 25, 1924 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, daughter of Charles M. and Alice Stewart Lee. She married childhood love and friend Ralph L. Smith on January 26, 1946 in Beaver Falls. Ellen was preceded in death by Ralph, by her parents, two sisters, Rebecca and Margaret and three brothers, Jonathan, Marston and Stewart.

Mrs. Smith received her BA degree in English from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA.

In 1959 Ellen, Ralph and their family moved from Buffalo, New York to Normal, Illinois where they both became active in the passage of the Open Housing ordinance. She earned her LPN license from the Bloomington School of Practical Nursing and worked at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mrs. Smith also taught fifth grade in Lexington, IL.