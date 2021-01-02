PEORIA — Elsa S. Hartman, 99, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury, IL.

Elsa was born May 9, 1921 in Peoria to William O. and Eugenia (Neuffer) Schlipf. She married LeRoy F. Hartman October 19, 1941 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2000.

Surviving are two daughters: Victoria Knobloch (Al) Hartzler of Princeville and Mary Ann (Rick) Plattner of Fairbury; four grandchildren, Chris (Kelly) Knobloch, Jodi (David) Kieser, Mitch (Lindsay) Hartzler, and Joel (Amber) Plattner; and 14 great-grandchildren and baby Hartzler on the way.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, one brother, William R. Schlipf, and two sisters, Elizabeth Hartman and Emma Rocke.

Elsa graduated from Peoria High School, class of 1939. She worked as a Secretary to Dr. Joel Eastman for 8 years. She was a supportive and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church, where she and her husband were baptized Easter Sunday in 1949.