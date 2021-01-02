PEORIA — Elsa S. Hartman, 99, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury, IL.
Elsa was born May 9, 1921 in Peoria to William O. and Eugenia (Neuffer) Schlipf. She married LeRoy F. Hartman October 19, 1941 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2000.
Surviving are two daughters: Victoria Knobloch (Al) Hartzler of Princeville and Mary Ann (Rick) Plattner of Fairbury; four grandchildren, Chris (Kelly) Knobloch, Jodi (David) Kieser, Mitch (Lindsay) Hartzler, and Joel (Amber) Plattner; and 14 great-grandchildren and baby Hartzler on the way.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, one brother, William R. Schlipf, and two sisters, Elizabeth Hartman and Emma Rocke.
Elsa graduated from Peoria High School, class of 1939. She worked as a Secretary to Dr. Joel Eastman for 8 years. She was a supportive and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church, where she and her husband were baptized Easter Sunday in 1949.
A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020 with visitation from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church. The church ministers will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton is in charge of arrangements. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of face masks will be followed.
The funeral service can be listened to and viewed live at www.peoriaacchurch.com.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines Charity Fund or Fairview Haven in Fairbury. Online condolences can be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com.
