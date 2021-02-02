BLOOMINGTON — Elsie M. Thiel, age 95, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 7:57 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at her residence. Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Private inurnment will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The service will be limited to 50 persons and everyone must wear a mask. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Elsie was born March 11, 1925 in McLean, IL the daughter of Fred S. and Anna Schilling Myers. She married James E. Thiel in Bloomington, IL on December 4, 1946. He passed away in Mountain Home, AR.
Surviving is her daughter, Leslie Kessler, Bloomington; granddaughter, Heather (Travis) Sancken, Pontiac; three great-grandchildren; one brother, George D. (Judith) Myers, Bloomington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, James R. Thiel; three brothers: Fred M. (Dorothy) Myers, Albert L. (Betty) Myers, Richard L. (Margaret) Myers; two sisters: Virginia (Ed) Lawyer and Mary Ellen (Robert) Deuterman.
Elsie graduated from Bloomington High School. In 1945 she spent a year working at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C for the War Department, she then returned to Bloomington. She worked for several attorneys until 1954, when she became secretary to Dr. Watson Gailey at Gailey Eye Clinic. In 1972 she and her husband both took early retirement and moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas where they opened a small retail fishing store called Fisherman's Annex. When Jim passed away, Elsie returned to Bloomington. Her husband and family were her pride and joy. She was a good housekeeper and loved to cook and bake, especially cookies. She loved giving cookies to anyone who came along. She will be missed by all who knew her.