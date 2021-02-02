BLOOMINGTON — Elsie M. Thiel, age 95, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 7:57 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at her residence. Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Private inurnment will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The service will be limited to 50 persons and everyone must wear a mask. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Elsie was born March 11, 1925 in McLean, IL the daughter of Fred S. and Anna Schilling Myers. She married James E. Thiel in Bloomington, IL on December 4, 1946. He passed away in Mountain Home, AR.

Surviving is her daughter, Leslie Kessler, Bloomington; granddaughter, Heather (Travis) Sancken, Pontiac; three great-grandchildren; one brother, George D. (Judith) Myers, Bloomington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, James R. Thiel; three brothers: Fred M. (Dorothy) Myers, Albert L. (Betty) Myers, Richard L. (Margaret) Myers; two sisters: Virginia (Ed) Lawyer and Mary Ellen (Robert) Deuterman.