PONTIAC — Elzie H. Fry, 87, of Pontiac, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.
Services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac. All services will be held in accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines.
Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Elzie was born November 13, 1932, in Essex, MO to Marshall and Hazel (Knight) Fry. He married Arlene Urban on January 14, 1956 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee, WI. She survives in Pontiac.
Also surviving are his children, Daniel (Linda) Fry of Pontiac, IL, Michael (Patti) Fry of Bloomington, IL, David Fry of Pontiac, IL, and Patricia (Rodney) Zehr of Pontiac, IL; brother, Doyle Fry of Stockton, MO; grandchildren, Steven (Angela) Fry of Chicago, IL, Douglas Fry of Dallas, TX, Haley Fry of Chicago, IL, Brandon Zehr of Sun Prairie, WI, and Ellery Fry of Tampa, FL; and great-granddaughter, Layla Fry of Chicago, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children; three brothers, Nelson Fry, Bill Fry, and Ronald Fry; and one sister, Margaret Racine.
Elzie served in the United States Air Force as Military Police stationed in Alaska, O’Hare Field, and a radar base in Two Creeks, WI, where he met his wife Arlene. He came to Pontiac in 1962 to serve as a court reporter at the Livingston County Court House for the 11th Judicial Circuit. He worked his entire career there before retiring on December 31, 1991. After retirement, he enjoyed their summer home in Sturgeon Bay, Door County, WI for 21 years.
Elzie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac. He was a former member of the Pontiac Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Rotary Club, Jaycees, Illinois Court Reporters Association, which he served as the president for one term, and he served on the board of Futures Unlimited for 11 years. He also enjoyed golfing and spending time in his garden.
Memorials may be made to Futures Unlimited and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac.
Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
