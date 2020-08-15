Elzie H. Fry

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children; three brothers, Nelson Fry, Bill Fry, and Ronald Fry; and one sister, Margaret Racine.

Elzie served in the United States Air Force as Military Police stationed in Alaska, O’Hare Field, and a radar base in Two Creeks, WI, where he met his wife Arlene. He came to Pontiac in 1962 to serve as a court reporter at the Livingston County Court House for the 11th Judicial Circuit. He worked his entire career there before retiring on December 31, 1991. After retirement, he enjoyed their summer home in Sturgeon Bay, Door County, WI for 21 years.

Elzie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac. He was a former member of the Pontiac Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Rotary Club, Jaycees, Illinois Court Reporters Association, which he served as the president for one term, and he served on the board of Futures Unlimited for 11 years. He also enjoyed golfing and spending time in his garden.

