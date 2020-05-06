Emerlyn Grace Bennett
LEXINGTON — In the early morning hours of Saturday (May 2, 2020) a great tragedy took the lives of Hillery Peters, Emerlyn G. Bennett and Sawyer J. Bennett in Lexington. A loving young mother and her two children were tragically taken from this world much too soon due to a house fire.

Emerlyn Grace Bennett, 3, of Lexington, died Saturday (May 2, 2020) at her residence.

Her graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 3:15PM at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. There will be no visitation. There will be a celebration of life held at a later time, when we can all gather together safely. Memorials in Emerlyn's name may be made to her family in her memory. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Emerlyn was born on May 5, 2016, a daughter of James Michael Bennett and Hillery Peters. Survivors include her father, James Michael Bennett, Cornell; maternal grandparents: Nickey “Mimi" (Joe “Joepa") Williams, Lexington; paternal grandparents, James (Cathleen) Bennett, Cornell; and Teresa Bennett, Cornell; paternal great-grandmother, Eloise Dana Bennett; maternal aunt, Christina Gibson, Chula Vista, Calif.; maternal uncles, Steven Peters, Vandalia; Peter Williams and Evan Matic, both of Lexington; maternal cousins,  Makaylin and Xander Gibson; paternal aunts, Maria (William) Miller, Dana; and Sam Bennett, Cornell; and several adoring cousins on her paternal side.

Emerlyn Grace was by all definitions a daddy's girl! She was so fully of sass and personality, and she knew EVERYTHING, she was like having a teenager in the body of a 3-year-old. She loved all things girly: unicorns, cooking, glitter, painting her nails with Aunt Ria, but also loved fishing, four-wheeling, mud, being outside and her dang maple sausage LINKS! She loved to sing “Let It Go” as loud as she could, and she was maybe a little obsessed with her Mimi. Emerlyn was a shining light everywhere she went and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

