Emerlyn Grace Bennett

Emerlyn Grace was by all definitions a daddy's girl! She was so fully of sass and personality, and she knew EVERYTHING, she was like having a teenager in the body of a 3-year-old. She loved all things girly: unicorns, cooking, glitter, painting her nails with Aunt Ria, but also loved fishing, four-wheeling, mud, being outside and her dang maple sausage LINKS! She loved to sing “Let It Go” as loud as she could, and she was maybe a little obsessed with her Mimi. Emerlyn was a shining light everywhere she went and will be missed by everyone who knew her.