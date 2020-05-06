LEXINGTON — In the early morning hours of Saturday (May 2, 2020) a great tragedy took the lives of Hillery Peters, Emerlyn G. Bennett and Sawyer J. Bennett in Lexington. A loving young mother and her two children were tragically taken from this world much too soon due to a house fire.
Emerlyn Grace Bennett, 3, of Lexington, died Saturday (May 2, 2020) at her residence.
Her graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 3:15PM at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. There will be no visitation. There will be a celebration of life held at a later time, when we can all gather together safely. Memorials in Emerlyn's name may be made to her family in her memory. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Emerlyn was born on May 5, 2016, a daughter of James Michael Bennett and Hillery Peters. Survivors include her father, James Michael Bennett, Cornell; maternal grandparents: Nickey “Mimi" (Joe “Joepa") Williams, Lexington; paternal grandparents, James (Cathleen) Bennett, Cornell; and Teresa Bennett, Cornell; paternal great-grandmother, Eloise Dana Bennett; maternal aunt, Christina Gibson, Chula Vista, Calif.; maternal uncles, Steven Peters, Vandalia; Peter Williams and Evan Matic, both of Lexington; maternal cousins, Makaylin and Xander Gibson; paternal aunts, Maria (William) Miller, Dana; and Sam Bennett, Cornell; and several adoring cousins on her paternal side.
Emerlyn Grace was by all definitions a daddy's girl! She was so fully of sass and personality, and she knew EVERYTHING, she was like having a teenager in the body of a 3-year-old. She loved all things girly: unicorns, cooking, glitter, painting her nails with Aunt Ria, but also loved fishing, four-wheeling, mud, being outside and her dang maple sausage LINKS! She loved to sing “Let It Go” as loud as she could, and she was maybe a little obsessed with her Mimi. Emerlyn was a shining light everywhere she went and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.