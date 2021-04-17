LINCOLN - Emily G. Rohlfs, 95, of Lincoln formerly of Normal, IL, passed away on April 16, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Emily was born on March 31, 1926 in Rockport, IL, the daughter of William Otis and Gladys (Lynch) Horton. She married Leslie W. Leeper in 1943 in San Diego, Ca. She later married Harry E. Rohlfs in 1969 in Normal, IL. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2018.

Emily is survived by her daughter, Donna J. (Minott) Wilkinson of Lincoln, IL; stepchildren: Msgr. Steven Rohlfs of St. Paul, MN; Michael (Cheryl) Rohlfs of Northbrook, IL, Timothy (Vaune) Rohlfs of Exton, PA, and Christopher Rohlfs of Blackwood, NJ; her eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Emmett Horton of Pittsfield, IL; and her sisters: Mary Jo Phillips of New Canton, IL, and Mildred (Junior) McIntosh of Quincy, IL.

Emily was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; her brother, Delbert; and her sisters: Wanda Mae and Margaret.

Emily was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Normal, IL where she took part in several church organizations including The Women's Circle. She worked as a bookkeeper for Quality Oil Co. in Bloomington for 15 years and was the Assistant Branch Manager of Chemical Bank of N.J. for 15 years.

Services for Emily will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Ryan Edgecombe officiating. Visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in Emily's name to The Woods Garden Villa.