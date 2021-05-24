NORMAL — Emma K. Welp, 6, of Normal, IL passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church, Normal, IL where visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for her twin sister, Abby, c/o Commerce Bank, 1500 E. College Avenue, Normal, IL 61761.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born June 7, 2014 in Peoria, IL, daughter of Mark and Laura Boyer Welp. Surviving are her parents, Mark and Laura, of Normal, IL; her twin sister, Abby, at home, and twin sisters, Anna & Lauren Welp of Corona, CA; her paternal grandmother, Kathy Burba of Kirkwood, MO and maternal grandparents, Harold and Jean Boyer of Lincoln, IL. Also surviving are four uncles: Brian Boyer of Lincoln, IL Tommy (Erin) Burba of Arvada, CO, Bryce (Melody) Burba of Kirkwood, MO and Blake (Wade) Burba of Hudson, NY and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Welp and her paternal step-grandfather, Phil Burba.

Emma attended 1st grade at Parkside Elementary School in Normal, IL. She was a ballerina at Uptown Dance in Normal, IL, played softball and was a gymnast at Jump Spot in Bloomington, IL. Emma loved spending her time with her twin sister, Abby, playing with Barbies and American Girl dolls.