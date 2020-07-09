× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA — Emma Lou Brandt, 96, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully Tuesday (July 7, 2020).

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Atlanta Christian Church. Maurice Stribling will officiate. Visitation we be at 1 p.m. Sunday preceding her service. Burial will follow her service at Atlanta Cemetery.

Emma Lou was born July 24, 1923, at her home in Atlanta, the daughter of Roy and Neva Colaw. She married John T. Brandt on June 22, 1947, in Atlanta. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; sister and brother.

Surviving are her children, Hank (Becky) Brandt, Atlanta; Peggy (Mike) Shanahan, Denver; and Patti (Fred) Metz, Allen, Texas; six grandchildren, Carrie Kieser, Kyle Shanahan, Andy Brandt, Krystal Sachs, and Katy and Jake Metz; and 15 great-grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Ethan, Ean, Stella, Carter, Lexie, William, Ben, Connor, Jed, Lauren, Aubrey, Reece and Jordan.

Emma Lou graduated from Atlanta High School in 1941. She earned a bachelor of science in home economics from the University of Illinois in 1945, and taught school for three years before starting her family.