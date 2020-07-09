ATLANTA — Emma Lou Brandt, 96, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully Tuesday (July 7, 2020).
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Atlanta Christian Church. Maurice Stribling will officiate. Visitation we be at 1 p.m. Sunday preceding her service. Burial will follow her service at Atlanta Cemetery.
Emma Lou was born July 24, 1923, at her home in Atlanta, the daughter of Roy and Neva Colaw. She married John T. Brandt on June 22, 1947, in Atlanta. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; sister and brother.
Surviving are her children, Hank (Becky) Brandt, Atlanta; Peggy (Mike) Shanahan, Denver; and Patti (Fred) Metz, Allen, Texas; six grandchildren, Carrie Kieser, Kyle Shanahan, Andy Brandt, Krystal Sachs, and Katy and Jake Metz; and 15 great-grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Ethan, Ean, Stella, Carter, Lexie, William, Ben, Connor, Jed, Lauren, Aubrey, Reece and Jordan.
Emma Lou graduated from Atlanta High School in 1941. She earned a bachelor of science in home economics from the University of Illinois in 1945, and taught school for three years before starting her family.
Emma Lou was an active volunteer in many organizations as she raised her family. She devoted her time and talents as a Girl Scout and 4-H Girls Club leader. She served as president for many years of the Atlanta Ladies Cemetery Board Association, a member of Eastern Star, the Atlanta Women's Club, Atlanta PTA, and several women's bridge clubs.
Emma Lou was a devoted mother who loved her husband deeply and cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved socializing with friends, watching football and baseball, and spending her winters in Las Vegas with her husband. Her spunky spirit with family and friends will be with us forever.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Atlanta Christian Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
