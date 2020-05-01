BLOOMINGTON -- Emma Marie Bill, 96, of Shorewood, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Alden Estates of Shorewood.
Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. https:/www.alz.org/Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Emma was born on December 18, 1923 in Lexington, a daughter to Lovell and Grace Walker Wiseman. She married Russell E. Bill on August 2, 1941 in Secor. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2005.
Surviving are her children, Richard (Sheryl) Bill of Bloomington, Terry (Eileen) Bill of Swansea, and Deanna Daniel of Shorewood, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, and a son-in-law, Larry Daniel.
Emma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington for many years. She was involved in the Ladies Aid and 50 Plus at Church. She enjoyed camping and was a member of the local camping club, the Korny Kampers in Bloomington.
Emma loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Emma's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com
