FAIRBURY — Emma Schaffer, 98, of Fairbury, passed away at 8:19 p.m., February 4, 2021, at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

A private service will be held at the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest. Ministers of the church will be officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

Emma was born July 13, 1922, in Fairbury, the daughter of Samuel and Lydia (Zimmerman) Bittner.

She married Peter B. Schaffer on October 13, 1945, in Pontiac. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Joyce (Lloyd) Honegger of Forrest, Ron (Vicki) Schaffer of Forrest, Warren (Jan) Schaffer of Lexington, Rebecca (Howard) Buck of Clearwater, FL, Steve (Debra) Schaffer of Saunemin, Lynn (Becky) Schaffer of Fairbury, and Kevin (Martha) Schaffer of Fairbury; sister, Jeanne Bittner of Fairbury; 41 grandchildren, 90 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Peter Allen Schaffer; one grandchild, two brothers and three sisters.