Emmett Gerald Prather

Gerald was a quiet, kind-hearted, generous man. He found joy in helping and caring for others. He cherished the close mutual relationship he held with his sister and brother-in-law, Linda & Bob Gass playing Yahtzee for lotto tickets. For many, many years, he faithfully helped his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Williamson. After retirement, he purchased a riding mower and dependably took care of various yards for the elderly. His main hobby was woodworking and building beautiful pieces for many people. He loved his black Scottish Terrier dog “Jaska”; enjoyed a good joke; and liked having coffee and going over to the Peoria Casino River Boat with his good friend Lynn Stewart. Every spring he planted beautiful flowers around the house. In later years, he could typically be found sitting outside beside the garage under the huge blue spruce in the back yard (which he planted as a sapling) enjoying his coffee on a pleasant day, scratching off BINGO tickets, or chatting with a visitor. His world lit up like Christmas at any opportunity to see his granddaughter, Stormie and great grandchild, Hadley.