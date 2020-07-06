× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Emory L. Bumgardner, 67, Normal, passed away at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. The Rev. Kevin Summers will officiate. Burial will follow at Funks Grove Cemetery, rural McLean. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Emory Lee Bumgardner was born March 16, 1953, in Hillsboro, the son of Alfred M. and Annie G. Buckles Bumgardner. He married Sarah E. Rose on July 20, 2002. She survives.

Emory is also survived by two stepsons, Ryne (Georgena) Sherman and Brent Sherman; one stepdaughter, Chelsea (Josh) Summers; three grandchildren, Max, Auggie and Ava; one sister, Lou Ellen Thurston; and one brother, Garald Bumgardner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Marty Bumgardner.

Emory was a farmer in the Petersburg area for his entire life. Emory was a member of Cross Pointe Church of God in Bloomington. He previously attended the Atlanta United Methodist Church and belonged to the Methodist Men's Group. He was a member of the Menard County Farm Bureau.