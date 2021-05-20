Eric J. Leach

WAPELLA — Eric was born in Normal, IL and moved to Wapella, IL in 2017, where he made a lot of unforgettable memories with his family and friends.

He was employed by the Town of Normal for 25 years, he also worked for Marshall Asphalt for 10 years.

Eric is survived by his parents: William (Sharon) Leach; brothers: Phillip (Mellissa) Leach; Dwayne (Krista) Leach and sister, Shari Marshall (Mike Coley); many nieces; nephews; extended family members and friends.

Preceded in death by his brother, William J. Leach, Jr.; grandparents: Marion (Lillian) Brown and Donald (Carrie) Leach.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Breakers II, Wapella, IL at a later date.