NORMAL — On Sunday June 14, 2020, Eric Jaremczuk, loving husband, father and grandfather (Poppie), passed away in his home in Normal, Illinois at the age of 46.

Eric was born in Hobart, Indiana on July 31st, 1973 to John Jaremczuk and Linda Geresy Shidler. On February 13, 1998, he married Candice Schlosser. They raised Candice's daughter Emily, 4 dogs and many cats together.

Eric was employed as Director of Stamping for Rivian and before moving to Illinois in 2019, he spent over 20 years with Martinrea Heavy Stamping in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Eric served in several roles from Tool and Die Journeyman to Senior Tooling Engineer.

Eric was an award winning tattoo artist. His tattoo career started at 18 as a hobby until 1998 when he opened the first tattoo studio in Frankfort, Kentucky. Eric owned and worked at Liquid Graphics Tattoos for 13 years. His passion for tattooing and creating art was a driving force throughout his life.

Eric loved to golf. He took up many hobbies over his lifetime and enjoyed fishing, painting, and skateboarding. He was an excellent grill master and cook and loved to be in the kitchen. Eric was known as fun loving, funny, kind and compassionate.