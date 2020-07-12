× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Eric Orten of Bloomington, formerly of Elmwood, died July 3, 2020, at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, after a battle with cancer. He was 46 years old.

Eric was born May 12, 1974, in Peoria, to David (deceased) and Kathryn Schaub Orten (who survives him). He is also survived by the love of his life, Lisa Warmoth, and her son, DJ McGee, both of Bloomington, as well as his two sons, Zachary Orten, St. Augustine, and Alex Orten, Knoxville. Eric is also survived by his brother, Chad Orten; his wife, Danyle; and their sons, Gabe and Isaiah (Dahinda). Also surviving are his paternal grandmother, Alice, and his beloved Aunt Judy.

Eric worked at Rohn Manufacturing of Peoria for 10 years, and was a UAW union steward and safety captain. He also worked at Kongskilde and Morris Tick for five years each.

Eric loved rock and roll and enjoyed playing drums and sax, but really enjoyed playing his father's guitar. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and, like his Grandpa Schaub, loved the Cubs.

Eric requested these items in his obituary and requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to ABATE of Illinois, 311 E. Main, No.418, Galesburg, IL 61401.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. July 25 at Remmert Funeral Home, 521 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Because of the recent COVID infection, the family requires masks be worn while attending the celebration.