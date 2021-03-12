BLOOMINGTON — Erica Stevens, 93, of Bloomington, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington. A private burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Erica was born October 15, 1927 in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany, daughter of Leo and Fanny Warner. Fleeing Nazi Germany in 1933, Erica emigrated with her parents and brother to Tel Aviv, Israel, and then in 1937 to New York City, becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1942. She married Allen Stevens on May 25, 1952 in New York City. The couple moved to Bloomington, IL in 1997. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, and brother Martin.

Erica is survived by her son, Michael Stevens (Beverly) of Bloomington, and daughter Linda Sosangelis (Savas) of Sedona, AZ. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Rachel Cofer and Emily Tylecote (Alexander); and two great granddaughters: Maya Cofer and Penelope Tylecote.

In her twenties, Erica was the top in-house model for renowned New York millinery designer, Hattie Carnegie. She was also a runway couture model in Paris. After raising her two children, Erica returned to modeling in her forties as the in-house model for Pologeorgis Furs and Maximilian Furs in New York City.