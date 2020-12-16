Erich A. Hinz

Also surviving are four sons: Jeremy Praught of Bloomington, Jacob (Alexis Broedlow) Praught of Chicago, Ryan Hinz of Peoria and Stephen Hinz of Peoria; his mother, Mary Hinz of Metamora; three sisters: Marj (Al Magil) Hinz of Michigan, Ellen (Marlon) Weekley of Metamora and Laura (Don) Keller of Texas; a sister-in-law, Nancy Hinz of Georgia; and his bulldog, Millie.

Erich was a graduate of Metamora High School where he played golf and baseball and continued his career as a left-handed pitcher at Lincoln College. Always a huge sports fan, he was an unabashed supporter of Michigan's Wolverines and the Detroit Redwings. "Fred" and Julie enjoyed playing pool competitively. Erich was talented as a handyman and mechanic. Erich and Julie loved camping, especially when it provided an opportunity to fish - he would have been happy to spend all his days fishing. More than anything, Erich lived to put a smile on the faces of others. His quick wit and comedic timing were second to none and he will be forever missed.