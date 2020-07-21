Erma M. Kahle

Her passions for adventure and learning led her to flying in a stunt plane over the fields of Illinois and going on safari in Africa. She returned to ISU in her late 50s to complete her bachelor's degree, and then her master's in communication in 1992. She lived her faith every day, as an active member and leader at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Chatsworth and later at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Her quick wit, easy laugh and dazzling blue eyes will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.