BLOOMINGTON — Erma M. Kahle, 89, of Bloomington, walked into the arms of Jesus on July 12, 2020, at Martin Health Care Center, Bloomington.
Erma was born April 11, 1931, in McLean County, the daughter of Lawrence and Marie Seeman Rhoda. She married Harlan Kahle on Sept. 2, 1951.
She is survived by her children, Gary Kahle, Linda (Bill) Kahle-Langston, Steven (Kathy) Kahle, Susan (Michael) Andresen, and David (Norah) Kahle; one sister, Alma (Robert) Brucker; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Jerome) Rhoda, and Pat Kahle; six grandchildren, Matthew (Frances) Langston, Sarah Langston, Douglas Kahle, Bradley (Michelle) Kahle, John (Mandy) Andresen, and Kahlee (John) Tsikalas; and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Piper Kahle, and Aimiliane and Basil Tsikalas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Kahle; as well as her parents, Lawrence and Marie Seeman Rhoda; two brothers, Franklin (Joyce) Rhoda and Arthur Charles Rhoda; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Kahle.
Erma was beloved and active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sharing her faith, her love and her joy in adventures, great and small. Whether it was teaching them to fish with a bamboo pole, hosting the annual family “lock-in,” or spending one-on-one time on their “Day with Grandma.” She always knew how to tailor the activities to the interests of each.
Her passions for adventure and learning led her to flying in a stunt plane over the fields of Illinois and going on safari in Africa. She returned to ISU in her late 50s to complete her bachelor's degree, and then her master's in communication in 1992. She lived her faith every day, as an active member and leader at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Chatsworth and later at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Her quick wit, easy laugh and dazzling blue eyes will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family held a graveside service in Germanville Cemetery, rural Chatsworth. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, oversaw the services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to The Baby Fold, Home Sweet Home Mission or the charity of the donor's choice. A public celebration of life is planned by the family in April 2021.
