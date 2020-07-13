× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCOOBA, Mississippi — Ernest Terry Mosley, 79, of Scooba, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Anderson Hospital, Meridian, Mississippi.

A private funeral service was held on Sunday at Scooba Presbyterian Church with interment following in Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Scooba. Brother Coy Miller officiated the services. Any memorials may be made to Scooba Presbyterian Church, c//o Mose Fleming, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 52, Scooba, MS 39358, or Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 650, Dekalb, MS 39328. Cockrell Funeral Home, Macon, is honored to be entrusted with the service arrangements.

Ernest Terry Mosley was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on Dec. 18, 1940, to the late Howard T. Mosley and Gladys Inez Covington Mosley Rhaly (Bryant Rhaly). He married the former Nellie Jane Wey and together they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. He retired from railroad service after 43 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Terri Lynne Mosley Howard; and one son, William Larry Mosley.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie, and by one son, James “Jimbo” (Melissa) Mosley; son-in-law, Paul Howard; one brother, William Mosley; two sisters, Ann Fleming (Mose) and Kate Cherry (Terry); two grandchildren, Kayla Mosley and Lake Mosley (Deavon); and two great-grandchildren, Brody and Micah Mosley; and many cousins.

