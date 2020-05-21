Ernestine Schmidgall

BLOOMINGTON — Ernestine Shepherd Schmidgall, 92, of St. Charles, Mo., formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at the Mount Carmel Care Center, St. Charles, Mo.
There will be a drive-by visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Private family graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. The Revs. Mark, Mike and Barry Shepherd will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Ernestine was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Bloomington, the daughter of George and Maude Leckner Ellis. She married Harry W. Shepherd on July 7, 1950, in Bloomington. He passed away April 21, 1988. She later married Milford Schmidgall on Jan. 16, 1993. He passed away July 8, 1993.
Surviving are her seven children, Gregory H. Shepherd, Bloomington; Sonya E. (Rick) Stallman, Normal; Brad W. (Julie) Shepherd, Belleview, Fla.; Rev. Barry A. (Denise) Shepherd, Granite City; Rev. Michael J. (Sheryl) Shepherd, Owasso, Okla.; Rev. Mark J. (Cammie) Shepherd, St. Charles, Mo.; and Marlene J. Shepherd, Bloomington; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
Ernestine had retired from ISU. She was a lifetime Assembly of God church member where she taught Sunday school.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.
For anyone interested, the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab, select Calvert & Metzler, select Ernestine's name and click on “Tribute Wall.”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.