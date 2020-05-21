Ernestine Schmidgall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Ernestine Shepherd Schmidgall, 92, of St. Charles, Mo., formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at the Mount Carmel Care Center, St. Charles, Mo.

There will be a drive-by visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Private family graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. The Revs. Mark, Mike and Barry Shepherd will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Ernestine was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Bloomington, the daughter of George and Maude Leckner Ellis. She married Harry W. Shepherd on July 7, 1950, in Bloomington. He passed away April 21, 1988. She later married Milford Schmidgall on Jan. 16, 1993. He passed away July 8, 1993.

Surviving are her seven children, Gregory H. Shepherd, Bloomington; Sonya E. (Rick) Stallman, Normal; Brad W. (Julie) Shepherd, Belleview, Fla.; Rev. Barry A. (Denise) Shepherd, Granite City; Rev. Michael J. (Sheryl) Shepherd, Owasso, Okla.; Rev. Mark J. (Cammie) Shepherd, St. Charles, Mo.; and Marlene J. Shepherd, Bloomington; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.