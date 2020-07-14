Ervin D. Van Winkle

A graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School, he was employed in his later working years by the Prairie Central Unified School District, where he worked many years before retiring in 2009, as maintenance supervisor. He was a proud supporter of the staff, teachers and students of the district. He enjoyed basketball, football and NASCAR; as well as cherished time with his grandchildren. In his retired years, he also enjoyed working in his yard and crafting/creating various wood projects. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, but they are all at peace knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved son, Doug.