Ervin D. Van Winkle

DANDRIDGE, Tennessee — Ervin D. "Rip" Van Winkle, 73, of Dandridge, Tennessee, formerly from Fairbury, passed away Friday (July 10, 2020) at his home.
He was born June 6, 1947, to Dorothy (Burke) and Edward A. Van Winkle. He married his best friend, Linda S. Rigsby Van Winkle on March 19, 1966, in Fairbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas A. Van Winkle; brother, Donald Van Winkle; and sisters, Mary Smallen and Darlene Van Winkle.
Rip was a loving husband, very dedicated to his family and walked in faith. His life revolved around his wife, kids and grandchildren. Anyone who knew him, also knew how much he cared about others before himself and was always willing to help and provide. Everything he did was always from his heart and with respect. His family appreciated his protective nature, gentle and genuine heart and soul, as well as, his strong work ethic.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Van Winkle, Dandridge, Tennessee; daughters, Paula (Jimmy) Jett, Sevierville, Tennessee; and Teri (Darrin) Dohrman, Manhattan, Kansas; grandchildren, Jordan (Samantha) Jett, Jacksonville, Florida; Dustin Bailey and Janelle Bailey, Manhattan, Kansas; Sophia Van Winkle and Gavin Van Winkle, Petersburg, Kentucky; and Charlotte Crittenden, South Korea; sisters, Dottie Cope, Bloomington; and Dixie Curtis, Downs; brother, Larry Van Winkle; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School, he was employed in his later working years by the Prairie Central Unified School District, where he worked many years before retiring in 2009, as maintenance supervisor. He was a proud supporter of the staff, teachers and students of the district. He enjoyed basketball, football and NASCAR; as well as cherished time with his grandchildren. In his retired years, he also enjoyed working in his yard and crafting/creating various wood projects. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, but they are all at peace knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved son, Doug.
In honor of his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your local Special Olympics organization.
Condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.