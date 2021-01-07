CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Estalena R. Gee, 105, of Circleville, OH, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Pickaway Manor Care Center in Circleville, OH.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church, 2502 E. College Ave., Bloomington, IL 61704 or Heartland Hospice 116 Morris Road Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113.

Estalena was born on July 26, 1915 in Decatur, AL, a daughter to John H. and Annie Mae Clark Russell. She married Allison Lewis Gee on May 1, 1936 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on November 20, 1995.

She is survived by a son, James (Sheila) Gee of Circleville, OH; grandchildren: Paul (Michelle) Baker and Christine (Jeff) McGhee; great grandchildren: Ian and Megan Ruth McGhee, and Nicholas and Sophia Baker. She is also survived by two siblings: Miriam Baker and Clark Russell and a son in law, Joe (Mary) Baker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Ruth Baker; five brothers and two sisters.