FAIRBURY — Esther J. Brucker, 79, of Fairbury, passed away at 9:50pm, January 21, 2021, at Heritage Health, Gibson City.

A funeral will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. Pastor Dan Robertson will be officiating.

Burial will be in Cropsey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

All COVID-19 protocol; social distancing and masks will be followed.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Esther was born January 26, 1941, in Hamilton County, IN, the daughter of Ernest Martin and Beatrice (Nance) Justice.

She married Raymond Brucker on July 29, 1961. He died February 8, 2007.

Surviving are her daughter, Connie (Larry) Corey of Fairbury; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Roger) Fish of Fishers, IN and Marilyn Broyles of Gastort, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Hazel (Ault) Justice; daughter, Teresa Brucker; three brothers; and two sisters.