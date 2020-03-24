Esther Matzke

She was a graduate of Quincy High School, class of 1939. After graduation, she worked for the Ely & Walker Dry Goods Co. as a seamstress and also was very active with her church, St. James Lutheran in Quincy. She married the Rev. Marvin L. Matzke on June 12, 1949, after he graduated from the Concordia Lutheran Seminary of Springfield. Esther and Pastor Matzke served churches in Creston, Iowa; Chapin, Nokomis, El Paso, and Normal, where he served as a pastor for the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. Esther was a homemaker, a member of Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Illinois Home Extension and the Illinois African Violet Society. Esther loved to make crafts, knit and sew. She received several awards for her sewing of clothes, knitting and growing African violets.