Esther Matzke

SPRINGFIELD — Esther Eloise Matzke, 98, of Springfield, passed away at 3 a.m. Monday (March 23, 2020) at Regency Care in Springfield.
Esther was born Aug. 29, 1921, in Quincy, the daughter of Henry and Mary Wolfmeyer Hoener.
She was a graduate of Quincy High School, class of 1939. After graduation, she worked for the Ely & Walker Dry Goods Co. as a seamstress and also was very active with her church, St. James Lutheran in Quincy. She married the Rev. Marvin L. Matzke on June 12, 1949, after he graduated from the Concordia Lutheran Seminary of Springfield. Esther and Pastor Matzke served churches in Creston, Iowa; Chapin, Nokomis, El Paso, and Normal, where he served as a pastor for the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. Esther was a homemaker, a member of Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Illinois Home Extension and the Illinois African Violet Society. Esther loved to make crafts, knit and sew. She received several awards for her sewing of clothes, knitting and growing African violets.
Esther is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons, Mike (Marsha) Matzke, Springfield, and Dan (Meg) Matzke, Mapleton; daughter, Joyce (Dave) Cress, Fillmore; and son, Tim (Stephanie) Matzke, El Paso; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Chester Hoener; and a great-grandson.
Esther was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Springfield.
A graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, with the Rev. Jonathan Huehn of Christ Lutheran Church of Normal officiating. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be at a later date at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML).
Tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
