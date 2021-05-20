HOPEDALE — Ethel I. (Bachman) Litwiller, 91, of Hopedale, passed away on May 19, 2021. She was born January 1, 1930 in Low Point, IL to Arthur and Ida (Sutter) Bachman. She married Elmer Litwiller on March 6, 1949 in Metamora. He passed away on December 10, 2013.

Surviving are five children: Wayne D. (Dianne) Litwiller of Normal, IL, Sandra (Rick) Morris of Greenwood, IN, Janice Eck of Wichita, KS, Nancy (Eddie) Cunningham and Edward (Rosie) Litwiller both of Hopedale; 11 grandchildren: Wayne Litwiller, Jr., Katrina Ellis, Dexter Litwiller, Jennifer Morris, Gregg Morris, Jeremy Eck, Jeff Eck, Dan Cunningham, Amanda Aeschliman, Lindsey Weihmeir and Luke Litwiller; and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Violet Davis; and sister-in-law, Bernice Bachman; and sister-in-law, Ada Litwiller.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers, and one son-in-law.

Ethel was a lifelong farmer's wife, making the best pies and cinnamon rolls. Ethel was a volunteer manager at the Eureka Et Cetera shop for many years. Ethel and Elmer enjoyed spending more than 30 winters at Towerpoint Resort in Mesa, AZ with their good friends Don and Wilma Nafziger.