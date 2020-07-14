Ethel L. Cross

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Ethel Leona “Lee” Cross, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Saturday (July 11, 2020) at UnityPoint Health, Pekin. She was formerly of San Jose, Bloomington and Peoria.

She was born March 23, 1936, in San Jose, to Stephen Harold and Mildred Ethel Patterson Cross. Her parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Cross and Heyworth Cross; two sisters, Sophia Stiles and Ruth Cross; and her stepmother, Wanda Clara Mae Gill Cross.

Surviving are three sisters, Shirley Irene (Bobby) Carpenter, Pekin; Mary Christine (Fred) Hull, Mason City; and Glenna (Ken) Charlier, Glasford; two brothers, Larry (Lola) Cross, Havana, and Terry (Jenny) Cross, San Jose; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a secretary for the Peoria Housing Authority for 20 years, retiring March 3, 1997. Ethel was a graduate and formerly worked as a secretary at San Jose High School.

Ethel loved playing the organ and was a church organist for many years in San Jose, Peoria and Creve Coeur. She also played the organ for services held at Timbercreek, where she resided for the past 14 years. Ethel was a member of the Rebekah's Lodge in Bloomington and also had sang with the Sweet Adelines. Ethel found joy in playing word searches.