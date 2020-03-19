HEYWORTH — Eugene Brooks, 79, of Heyworth, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at his home.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, with funeral following. Burial will follow at the Heyworth Cemetery.
The past few years his health had deteriorated, but prior to that he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to deer hunt, fish, hunt mushrooms and look for arrowheads. From the time they were young, he included his daughters and grandkids in these activities, and they adored these times with him. He was a hard worker and retired from Acme Roofing in 2002. After that he enjoyed driving for Grain Flo and helping out Dave Coale on the farm. His family loved him dearly and will miss him and that special wink as he said, “love ya, drive safe.”
Eugene was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Towanda, to Latney and Gressie Decker Brooks. He married Donna Sylvester Dec. 10, 1965, in Heyworth. After 54 years of marriage, no words can express how much she will miss him.
Surviving are his wife, Donna; daughters, Terri (Keith) Hinthorn, Minonk, and Michelle Rickard (David Neal), Elmwood; grandchildren, Zack, Chelsea, Ethan and Cody; great-granddaughters, Brooklynn and Charlotte; brothers, Norman, Latney, Bob, Mike and Tim; and sisters, Hazel Law and Betty Harvel.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Ann; his parents, two sisters and one brother.
Eugene was an U.S. Army veteran.
Memorial donations may be made to the family or a charity of the donor's choice.