Eugene Brooks

The past few years his health had deteriorated, but prior to that he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to deer hunt, fish, hunt mushrooms and look for arrowheads. From the time they were young, he included his daughters and grandkids in these activities, and they adored these times with him. He was a hard worker and retired from Acme Roofing in 2002. After that he enjoyed driving for Grain Flo and helping out Dave Coale on the farm. His family loved him dearly and will miss him and that special wink as he said, “love ya, drive safe.”