MINIER — Eugene E. Williams "Torch", 77, of Minier passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 surrounded by his three children.

Gene was born August 9, 1943 in Pekin, son of Dorothy Williams which preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children: Kathy Roberts of Danvers, Kim Williams of Danvers, Scott Williams of Delavan; seven grandchildren: Dustin, Matt, Brandon, Bailee, Brody, Cody, Kayla; and nine great grandchildren.

Gene retired as a welder from R.A Cullinan & Son in 2000 which earned him the nickname of "Torch". He spent many years sharing his gift of music in several bands but will be forever remembered playing unforgettable music with his buddy in "Two's Company" that created many special memories and friendships. He rarely passed up an opportunity to head to Atlanta and golf with his dear friends. His love and pride for his family was apparent to everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed.

His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Minier Christian Church in Minier. Pastor Rusty Richards and Buddy Wilson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Armington Christian Church in Armington. Burial will be in Oak View Cemetery in Armington. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.