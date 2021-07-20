BLOOMINGTON — Eugene "Gene" Riecks, 91, of Bloomington, formerly of Anchor, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington with Fr. Dustin Schultz officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church on Thursday. A graveside service with military rites will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal at 12 noon on Thursday. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to JDRF. org (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Gene was born September 24, 1929 in Anchor, IL the son of Fred and Emma (Friday) Riecks. He married Geraldine "Gerry" Handley on June 27, 1953 in Bloomington. She died October 13, 2020.

He is survived by two children: Karen (Bill) Brown of Normal and Gary (Mary) Riecks of Equality; seven grandchildren: Bradley, Samantha, Joseph, Isabelle, Stephanie, Christian, and Joshua; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gerry, granddaughter Amanda, one brother, and one sister.

Gene was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colfax for many years and most recently St. Patrick Church of Merna. Gene owned and operated the Anchor Egg company until his retirement. He was a US Army Veteran. He loved to play golf and got a hole in one at Indian Springs Golf Course. Gene enjoyed spending time with family and friends and being a part of the Condo Association and serving on the board. He will be missed by all his family and friends.