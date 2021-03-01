BLOOMINGTON — Eugene Gerald Goldsby, 93, of Bloomington and formerly of Gilman passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at The Villas of Holly Brook in Bloomington. He was born on September 1, 1927 in rural Thawville, the son of Elza Earl and Emma Edith (Lytle) Goldsby. He married Ruth Anna Kuipers on April 17, 1949 at Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth and she preceded him in passing on May 15, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son in law, Bill Crippin; four brothers: Merle, Kenneth, Elza Earl Jr., and Charles Goldsby; and four sisters: Bethel Goldsby Wilson Murray, Betty Goldsby Dillow, Ruth Goldsby Sheldon, and Ruby Goldsby Dean.

Eugene is survived by three daughters: Jan (Ken) Springhorn of DeSoto, Joyce Crippen of Carbondale, and Gloria (Doug) Jameson of Bloomington; seven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; one sister in law, Florene Goldsby of San Diego, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.