LODA - Eugene W. Merkle of Loda, IL formally of Danforth, IL was born in Kankakee, IL to William C. Merkle and Emma E. Siemons Merkle.
He attended the Merkle one room country school through March of his 5th grade. Then he attended the Kern one room country school through 8th grade. Both schools were in the Danforth Illinois Township.
He graduated from Gilman High School in 1947, then worked one year before attending college. Several people had told him if he waited to go to college he would never get there, but his determination prevailed. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1952 earning a degree in Agriculture Economics with an emphasis in farm management.
On January 27, 1951 he married the love of his life, Patricia M. Fordyce at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, in January of this year. She survives.
They lived and raised their family in Danforth, IL until moving to Bayles Lake in Loda, IL in 1997.
In 1952 they welcomed their first-born and Gene graduated from the University of Illinois.
Gene and Pat had ten children, seven sons and three daughters, and life was full of adventure, hard work, determination, discipline, love and respect.
His wife and eight children survives him: David of Bourbonnais, Kevin of Champaign, Stuart (deceased), Gayle Merkle-Matt of Champaign, Ross (deceased), Lisa (Jim) Redenius of Gilman, John (Mindy) of Lombard, Mary (Bo) Merkle-Bargmann of Champaign, James (Julie) of Tinley Park, Robert (Kirsten) of Bloomington; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
Gene's early career involved working for a firm providing soil testing and farm management services. In 1960 with seven children and the eighth on the way he started his own farm management service, insurance agency and real estate firm located in Gilman, IL. He continued to serve his clients for over 60 years until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the The American Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He was also a member of Illinois Association of Realtors, Illinois Independent Agents, The Rotary International, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Gilman and served on the Building Committee and Parish Council and was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. He was on the board of Directors of the Bayles Lake Association for several years.
He truly enjoyed woodworking, lawn care and gardening. He also enjoyed stained glass and ceramics hobbies. He was loyal and faithful to each and every member of his family, and would do anything for them. He was great to go to for helpful advice. He had an endless and tireless drive to get things done.
His peaceful passing at home leaves a huge void within his family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, IL. Funeral services will be February 24, 2021 11:00 a.m. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilman, IL. Fr. Marek Herbut will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gilman.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Donor's Choice
Arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman
Please share a memory of Eugene at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
