Eugene W. Merkle

Gene's early career involved working for a firm providing soil testing and farm management services. In 1960 with seven children and the eighth on the way he started his own farm management service, insurance agency and real estate firm located in Gilman, IL. He continued to serve his clients for over 60 years until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the The American Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He was also a member of Illinois Association of Realtors, Illinois Independent Agents, The Rotary International, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Gilman and served on the Building Committee and Parish Council and was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. He was on the board of Directors of the Bayles Lake Association for several years.