FLANAGAN — Eunice Faith Ann Reinhardt, 80, of Flanagan went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ suddenly and unexpectedly on November 11, 2020.

Eunice was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed terribly.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Flanagan with social distance guidelines enforced. Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan.

She was born on August 17, 1940 in Palmer, Iowa, the daughter of A.J. and Elva (Fedeler) Lechner. She married Harold Reinhardt on October 13, 1957 in Toluca. He died on February 25, 1995.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Deanne Carol brothers: Ludolph Lechner and Paul Lechner; and sisters: Lois Meier and Ruth Von Behren.

Eunice is survived by one sister, Naomi (Rev. Richard) Vonesh of Fort Wayne, IN; and two sons: Randy (Theresa) Reinhardt of Bloomington and Rod (Stephanie) Reinhardt of Roanoke, IN; as well as four grandchildren: Kelsey Reinhardt (fiance Brett Gutwein), Kristin (Brett) Latman, Adam Reinhardt and Rachel Reinhardt. She enjoyed attending any events her grandchildren participated in and was an amazingly supportive grandmother.