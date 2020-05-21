Eurita 'Rita' Stonier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Eurita Meredith “Rita” Stonier passed away May 13, 2020. She was residing in an assisted living facility in Clarksville, Ind.

Rita was born in Grayson County, Ky., to Guy G. and Cora Mattingly Meredith. She first married Lowell Brown of Kewanee. She later married George Ball of Wenona. After his demise, she married Leonard Stonier of El Paso. Leonard passed away in 1994. Rita's brother preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Brown; stepson, Michael Stonier; and stepdaughter, Melody Stonier.

Rita was a graduate of Patricia Stevens Fashion Career School in Chicago and lectured for the Vogue School of Sewing and Styling in New York City, Westchester, and Valley Stream, Long Island.

While living in Wenona, she was a member of the Marshall County Historical Society, the Chamber of Commerce, Garden Club, American Legion Auxiliary and Jr. Women's Club. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Pattonsburg Christian Church.

There will be no visitation; her remains will be interred in a private family ceremony at the Minonk Community Cemetery.

