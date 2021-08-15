BLOOMINGTON — A life with roots on three continents closed on Aug. 7, 2021, when heart failure and cancer ended the life of Eva Goldschmidt Wyman. She was 87.

Eva was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on July 13, 1934, at a time when the Hitler regime was placing increasing restrictions on Jews. The Nazis eventually unleashed Kristallnacht on November 9, 1938, attacking and burning synagogues and Jewish stores and schools. At that time her father, director of a Jewish school in Stuttgart, was arrested - while it was being sacked - and sent to Dachau Labor Camp, from which he was later released. Nazis killed the parents of Eva's mother after hauling them by train to Riga, Latvia.

With her father having obtained a visa to England, Eva and her mother finally received a visa for Chile, thanks to the earlier emigration there of an uncle. After a harrowing ocean trip from Italy in late 1939, the family began their new lives as refugees living in poverty in Chile.

Speaking German at home and Spanish on the outside, five-year-old Eva was soon bilingual. Her parents, who soon obtained teaching positions, placed her in English schools, and she eventually majored in English at the Universidad de Chile. After graduating, she obtained a position in the Instituto Norteamericano de Cultura, teaching English as well as one class of Spanish for foreigners. That class was where in early 1964 she met a new student from the United States, Mark Wyman, whom she later married in Santiago, on December 27, 1964.

She came to the U.S. with him, teaching Spanish in Minneapolis where he was a Journalist, then obtaining a Master's Degree in Spanish Literature in 1971 at the University of Washington, where he also studied. They came to Normal when he was hired by Illinois State University in 1971.

Eva's Spanish teaching abilities reached a variety of students across the region - in universities, community colleges, high schools, and even to some older adults whose instruction was carried out on the Wymans' back porch.

Return visits to Chile sometimes centered on her love of crashing waves, but also led to work on three books. Two were in Spanish, published in Santiago: Los Poetas y el General: Voces de oposicion en Chile bajo Augusto Pinochet 1973-1989 ("The Poets and the General" - a collection of poems written by different Chilean poets against the dictator Pinochet, each poem also translated into English), and Huyendo del Infierno Nazi: La inmigracion judio-alemana hacia Chile en los anos treinta ("Fleeing the Nazi Inferno" - describing Germany under the Hitler regime and the emigration of her family and thousands of other Jews to Chile).

Later she produced an English version of the latter book, with further interviews conducted in Chile plus additional research: Escaping Hitler: A Jewish Haven in Chile.

Eva never lost her gratitude to the country that had received the Goldschmidts as they fled the approaching Holocaust. Her first book was dedicated "to Chile and its people who welcomed my parents and me in 1939 as we were escaping the Nazi inferno".

Taking up vigorous exercise after age 60, she eventually became a senior member in her WERQ workout group at Gold's Gym. Her love of Autumn leaves led to taping colorful maple leaves on her back porch windows.

She is survived by her husband Mark; her son Daniel; and twin daughters: Ruth and Miriam; daughter-in-law Marcela Glusman; sons-in-law: Juan Alvarez and Matthew Catalano; and grandchildren: Yelena and Adrianna Keller-Wyman, Ana Alvarez Wyman, and Isaac and Walker Catalano. Eva's daughter-in-law Jennifer Keller and her half-brother Mario Goldschmidt died earlier.