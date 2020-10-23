Evelyn Agnes (Dyck) Bertsche

Evelyn's remains will be interned at Ropp Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned in the future. Memorial gifts may be made to Mennonite Central Committee and Bethel College (KS), in care of Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Evelyn was born on July 26, 1936, in Newton, KS to Walter and Agnes (Schmidt) Dyck. She grew up in South Central Kansas and in Beatrice, NE, where her father served as a pastor. Agnes died when Evelyn was 13 and Walter's marriage to Martha Suderman created a new blended family. In 1954, after graduating from Berean Academy in Elbing, KS, she enrolled at Bethel College in North Newton, KS majoring in Chemistry. In the summer of 1955 she volunteered as a healthy test subject at the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD. Evelyn graduated on the morning of May 26, 1958, and was married that evening, in a wedding dress she had made, to her classmate, John Bertsche.