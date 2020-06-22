Evelyn Duncan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EL PASO — Evelyn Marie Edwards Duncan, 92, a special fun loving lady, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.

Evelyn was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Kansas Township, Woodford County, to Arthur and Pattie Todd Craig. At the age of 22 she married Fred Edwards and had three children with him. He passed away in in 1989. Their three children survive Evelyn, Patsy (Lynn) Webber, Bloomington; Bill Edwards, Secor; and Tom (Shirley) Edwards, Carlock; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a very special niece, Pam (Jerry) Smith; and Evelyn's sweet sister, Margie (Bill) Nohren, survive as well.

Evelyn found love again later in life and married Bob Duncan. He passed away in 2012, and a stepson, Royal Duncan, survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Evelyn was a member of the Secor Methodist Church.

Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of Evelyn's life will occur at a later date, and she will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Secor Methodist church in her memory in lieu of flowers.

Evelyn was an avid golfer and played well into her 80s. She loved dancing to Patsy Cline's “Crazy,” eating a great meal and drinking a margarita at Capponi's, and spending winters with her sister and niece in Arizona. The world will miss this social butterfly.