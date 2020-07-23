Evelyn E. Cunningham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Evelyn Eileen Cunningham, 100, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at her home.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Heather Godsey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Due to COVID-19 conditions, the family asks that all attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.

Evelyn was born Aug. 23, 1919, in Atlanta, to Nelson and Cecil Houghtling Leach. After her mother passed away when Evelyn was 3 years old, she and her siblings were raised by their maternal grandparents, Horace and Georgia Ann Houghtling.

She married Charles Cunningham on May 5, 1942, in Mexico, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1984. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Janet (Jack) Cunningham Keefe, Bloomington; two stepgrandchildren, Andrew (Karen) Keefe and James (Laura) Keefe; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her five siblings, Donald Leach, Josephine Hodge, Olive Marie Benedict, Harold Leach and Mable Leach.

She worked at Clinton IGA and John Warner Bank, also in Clinton, prior to retirement. At age 75, Evelyn was also the assistant manager of the Hardee's restaurant on Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.