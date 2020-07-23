Evelyn E. Cunningham

BLOOMINGTON — Evelyn Eileen Cunningham, 100, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at her home.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. The Rev. Heather Godsey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Due to COVID-19 conditions, the family asks that all attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.
Evelyn was born Aug. 23, 1919, in Atlanta, to Nelson and Cecil Houghtling Leach. After her mother passed away when Evelyn was 3 years old, she and her siblings were raised by their maternal grandparents, Horace and Georgia Ann Houghtling.
She married Charles Cunningham on May 5, 1942, in Mexico, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1984. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Janet (Jack) Cunningham Keefe, Bloomington; two stepgrandchildren, Andrew (Karen) Keefe and James (Laura) Keefe; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her five siblings, Donald Leach, Josephine Hodge, Olive Marie Benedict, Harold Leach and Mable Leach.
She worked at Clinton IGA and John Warner Bank, also in Clinton, prior to retirement. At age 75, Evelyn was also the assistant manager of the Hardee's restaurant on Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.
Evelyn was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Bloomington. She was a loving, motivated and very giving person. She loved to sew, cook, bake and do word and jigsaw puzzles in her later years. She gave her time and talents to Safe Harbor shelter in Bloomington and the Danville VA hospital for over 25 years with no desire for recognition.
The family thanks Advocate BroMenn Hospice for their care and assistance during Evelyn's last year of life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centennial Christian Church.
Condolences may be left at www.beckmemomorial.com.
