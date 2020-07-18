× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FISHER — Evelyn J. Ingold, 88, of Fisher, peacefully passed away at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at the Gibson Area Hospital - Annex where she lived for the past five years.

A private graveside service will be held at East Bend Cemetery in Fisher. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gibson Area Hospital - Annex Activity Fund.

Evelyn was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Hopedale, a daughter of Elmer and Amanda Sutter Springer. She married Leroy Ingold on March 30, 1951, in Hopedale. He passed away Sept. 8, 2003. They were married for 52 years.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Liz) Ingold, New Holland, Pennsylvania; Linda (Jerry) Albrecht, Gibson City; and Mark (Beth) Ingold, Fisher; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Arlis (Linda) Springer, Delavan, and her sister, Mary Ann (Harold) Heiser, Champaign, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Robert; a granddaughter; a great-grandson; two brothers and one sister.

Evelyn was a member of the East Bend Mennonite Church in Fisher. She was the head cook at Paxton High School for many years and also was a proud farmer's wife. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Ingold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.