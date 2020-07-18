FISHER — Evelyn J. Ingold, 88, of Fisher, peacefully passed away at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at the Gibson Area Hospital - Annex where she lived for the past five years.
A private graveside service will be held at East Bend Cemetery in Fisher. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gibson Area Hospital - Annex Activity Fund.
Evelyn was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Hopedale, a daughter of Elmer and Amanda Sutter Springer. She married Leroy Ingold on March 30, 1951, in Hopedale. He passed away Sept. 8, 2003. They were married for 52 years.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Liz) Ingold, New Holland, Pennsylvania; Linda (Jerry) Albrecht, Gibson City; and Mark (Beth) Ingold, Fisher; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Arlis (Linda) Springer, Delavan, and her sister, Mary Ann (Harold) Heiser, Champaign, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Robert; a granddaughter; a great-grandson; two brothers and one sister.
Evelyn was a member of the East Bend Mennonite Church in Fisher. She was the head cook at Paxton High School for many years and also was a proud farmer's wife. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.