NORMAL — Evonne B. Wurmnest, 90, of Normal, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 9, 2020 at Heritage Manor, Normal.

She was born on October 30, 1930 to Blanche (Liddle) and Adam Miller, as the youngest of six siblings. She married Robert M. Wurmnest on June 25, 1949 in Sibley, IL. He passed away on August 30, 2010.

She is survived by two sons: R. Kent (Cindy) Wurmnest of Danvers and Eric Blake (Brenda) Wurmnest of Heyworth. Also surviving are four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Evonne was preceded in death by her husband; siblings; parents; and one great-grandson.

Evonne was a homemaker, also working at General Telephone and several downtown Normal businesses. She took pride in her exceptional baking skills and made many friends leading a support group for fibromyalgia patients. Bowling was a primary interest for her, participating in women's leagues and working many years as a youth instructor at Circle Lanes. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and crafts.

Both she and Bob were cremated. The family will inter them together in a private service on December 19, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley. Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association of Illinois.