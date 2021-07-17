BLOOMINGTON — Ewa Martin, 60, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday July 15th, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Epiphany Church, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will immediately follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epiphany School Scholarship Fund.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Ewa was born September 11, 1960, in Telatyn, Poland to Stefan and Maria Kudelko and grew up in Nowosiolki, Poland. Ewa was passionate about education and received a Bachelor of Science from the College of Education in Lublin, Poland and then proceeded to receive a graduate degree from the College of Medicine in Lodz, Poland. Before immigrating to the U.S. in 1990, Ewa worked as a Kindergarten/First Grade teacher in the Rzeszow Public School System and later as a Clinical Therapist at the Universal Hospital of Rzeszow.

After immigrating to Chicago, Ewa met Michael Martin, her husband, and they were married on December 28th, 1993. Ewa and Michael welcomed their first born, Kevin Anthony Martin in 1994 and four years later welcomed their daughter, Amanda Marie Martin to the family.

Ewa worked several jobs after moving to Bloomington to help support the family; most recently as a mission partner at OSF Hospital in which she became a friendly face among peers, patients, and visitors. Ewa found immense joy being a homemaker and mother. Family always came first for Ewa who loved to cook, garden, and support her husband and children.

Traveling was one of Ewa's biggest passions, especially to visit her family members in Poland and vacationing with her husband and children throughout the U.S and Canada. One of Ewa's many accomplishments came on September 17th, 2003, when she became a U.S. citizen.

Ewa is survived by: her husband Michael Martin, Bloomington; daughter, Amanda Martin, Bloomington; her three sisters: Edyta Winkowska, Sedziszow Malopolski, Poland, Bozena Drozd, Ropczyce, Poland, and Wioleta Czapka, Sedziszow Malopolski, Poland; as well as many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Poland.

Ewa is preceded in death by her son Kevin Martin and her parents.

Ewa will always be remembered for her strength, wisdom, independence, nurturing character, and beautiful smile. She touched so many lives and will be greatly remembered for her kindness.