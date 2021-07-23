COLFAX - Farrell F. Beck, 94, of Colfax, IL passed away at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Burial will follow at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Memorial Home. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Farrell was born January 25, 1927 in Lexington the son of William and Ruby (Allison) Beck. He married Doris L. Shine on August 25, 1951 in Colfax. She survives along with three sons: William (Kristi) Beck of MO, David (Ruth) Beck of Lexington, and Stephen (Luranne) Beck of Minonk; two grandchildren: Ivy Beck of CA and Jennifer Lovelass of Heyworth; three step grandchildren: Megan Knach of Chenoa, Sherry (Jason) Birkenbeil of Lexington, and Emery (Melissa) Hetherington of Peru; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister June, and one brother Dale.

Farrell was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lexington. He farmed his entire life in the Lexington area. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.