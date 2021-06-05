BLOOMINGTON – Farric Cail, 57, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Farric was born February 5, 1964 to Robert and Essie Ware Cail, Sr.
He is survived by: his wife, Tammi Kessinger Cail; mother; six children; fifteen grandchildren; two sisters; and two brothers. Farric was preceded in death by his father and two brothers.
