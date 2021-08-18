LACON — Father Harold Francis Schmitt, 90, of Lacon, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, 10:32 p.m. at Lacon Rehab and Nursing, formerly St. Joseph Home, Lacon.

Visitation will be Monday August 23, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, of St. John XXII Parish, 401 South St., Henry, the Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. A second visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Henry. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII Parish, Building Fund or to the Daughters of St. Francis of Assisi, Lacon. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements.

Fr. was born February 7, 1931 in Henry, IL to Fred J. and Helen T. (Stahler) Schmitt.

He is survived by his brothers: Richard (Barbara) Schmitt, of Tiskilwa, Gerald Schmitt of Henry; sisters: Sharon Jason, and Joy (Bernard) Wunder, of Lacon, Betty Shearer, of Henry, Pam (Ernest) Waldschmidt, of Lacon. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lawrence Schmitt, sister, Mary Lou (Doc) Jason, sister-in-law, Judy Schmitt, brothers-in-law, George Jason and Bill Shearer.

Fr. Schmitt graduated from St, Mary's grade school, Henry; high school, and college and seminary at the Josephinum College, Worthington, OH, where he was ordained on May 30, 1959 by Archbishop Exidio Vagnozzi, Apostolic Delegate to the United States.

In his 62 years of priesthood, Father Harold has served parishioners at St. Patrick, Ottawa; Immaculate Conception, Monmouth; St. Philomena, Peoria; Immaculate Conception, Carthage; Sacred Heart, Dallas City; St. Mary, West Point; St. Augustine Church, St. Augustine; St. Patrick, Raritan; St. Mary, DePue; St. Mary's Cathedral, Peoria; St. Mary, Kewanee; St. Maria Goretti, Coal Valley; St. Mary, Ottawa; and Chaplin to Daughters of St. Francis of Assisi, Lacon and St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Lacon.

Fr was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Eugene M. Dunn #8321, Lacon Council.

