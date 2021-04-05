COLFAX — Ferne Onken, 88, of Colfax, passed away at 10:00 a.m., April 1, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. Pastor Jim Davis will be officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Anchor.
Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor or Alzheimer's Association.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Ferne was born October 5, 1932, in Metamora, the daughter of Rudolph and Esther (Reeser) Garber. She married Ronald Onken on February 26, 1950. He died September 2, 2010.
Surviving are her children: Ricardo (Debra) Onken of Colfax, Steven (Rhoda) Onken of Snohomish, WA, and Victoria (Daniel) Eyer of Anchor; grandsons: Jason Onken of Elgin, Nicholas Onken of Brooklyn, NY, and Ryan (Ashley) Eyer of Doral, FL; granddaughters: Rebecca (Robert) Connor of Colfax, Christina (Adam) Zehr of Cary, Leah (Phil) Painter of Snohomish, WA, and Josh (Holly) Mathis of Mackinaw; and great grandchildren: Chloe, Norah, and Ethan Onken, Briana Goeppinger, Brooklynn Connor, Abigail Mathis, Isiah, Matthew, and Joshua Painter, Jackson and Emery Eyer, and Cora and Hayley Zehr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Amy Onken, two brothers and one sister.
Ferne was a secretary for Octavia School District; she waitressed at Fincham's Steakhouse in Colfax and owned and operated with her husband Ron, Onken Chevrolet also in Colfax.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor.
Ferne loved to knit, cook, and bake for her family. Whether it was for Thursday Night Dinners, at the cabin on the lake, or a holiday, Fern enjoyed these times with her family. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and coffee time with her friends.
She loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren even more.
