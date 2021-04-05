COLFAX — Ferne Onken, 88, of Colfax, passed away at 10:00 a.m., April 1, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. Pastor Jim Davis will be officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Anchor.

Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor or Alzheimer's Association.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Ferne was born October 5, 1932, in Metamora, the daughter of Rudolph and Esther (Reeser) Garber. She married Ronald Onken on February 26, 1950. He died September 2, 2010.