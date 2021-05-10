COLFAX — Fleta Arleen Meiner, 96, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Reflections Memory Care, Bloomington.
A private graveside service is planned. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. A celebration of life will be held later.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Fleta was born October 20, 1924, in Ellsworth, a daughter of Fred and Blanche (Sutton) Wonderlin. She graduated from Ellsworth High School. She married Aaron Earl Meiner on February 23, 1946, in Ellsworth. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2003.
Fleta was known as a kind, hard-working woman who loved life on the farm, gardening and cooking for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and anyone who dropped in for coffee and a chat. She enjoyed crafting and sewing, attending the school and sporting events of her children and grandchildren, and over 50 years of worship and activities at Colfax United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children: Lonnie (Paula) Meiner and Curt (Vicky) Meiner, Colfax, and Pamela Meiner, Normal; six grandchildren: Aaron (Lance) Meiner, Colfax, Amy Cheever, Lexington, Jenni Meiner, Urbana, Tricia (Urs) Alder, Switzerland, Kristi (Dan) Cagney, Chicago, and Jessica (Karl) Meiner, Colfax; eight great-grandchildren: Callie and Joe Cheever, Charlotte, Sienna and Henri Alder, Hudson and Scarlett Cagney, and Theodore Potzer; twin sister Leta Snyder of Bloomington; brother-in-law Delmer Walden, Saybrook; brother and sister-in-law Glen and Dolores Meiner, Pontiac; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, great-grandson Ethan Cagney, sisters: Ida Williams and Eleanor Walden and brother Merwin Wonderlin.
Fleta's family would like to thank the staff of The Villas of Holly Brook Reflections Memory Care for their compassion and support throughout her time there and Vitas Hospice during her final days.
Memorials may be made to Colfax United Methodist Church.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.