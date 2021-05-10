COLFAX — Fleta Arleen Meiner, 96, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Reflections Memory Care, Bloomington.

A private graveside service is planned. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. A celebration of life will be held later.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Fleta was born October 20, 1924, in Ellsworth, a daughter of Fred and Blanche (Sutton) Wonderlin. She graduated from Ellsworth High School. She married Aaron Earl Meiner on February 23, 1946, in Ellsworth. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2003.

Fleta was known as a kind, hard-working woman who loved life on the farm, gardening and cooking for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and anyone who dropped in for coffee and a chat. She enjoyed crafting and sewing, attending the school and sporting events of her children and grandchildren, and over 50 years of worship and activities at Colfax United Methodist Church.