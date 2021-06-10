BLOOMINGTON — Flora L. Lavender, age 93, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 12:40 AM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, June 14, 2021, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 509 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL. Pastor U.D. Williams will be officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Monday, June 14, 2021, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 509 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to her family.

Flora was born March 12, 1928, in Climax, GA the daughter of Marcus and Mary (Rivers) Lewis. She married Robert McClendon. He preceded her in death. She later married Joe Lavender, he passed away in 1980.

Surviving is her daughter, Martha Ann (Charles) Henry, Normal IL; grandson, Christopher Henry, Chicago, IL; sister, Sylvia Jones, Cairo, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews

Flora is preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Cartimecca Henry; two brothers: Ronald Jordan and Lonnie Hall; three sisters: Mary Williams, Mae Lee Stewart, Katie Mae Wilson.

Flora had worked at Illinois State University as a Building Service Worker and later worked at Sodexo as a cashier. She also worked in private home homes for several prominent families in Bloomington. Flora never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who knew her.

