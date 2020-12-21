Florence Dennis

Florence was an avid reader and passed the importance of reading to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed riding her horses, ballroom dancing, cross country skiing, Euchre tournaments, and the competitive family and friends game nights of Scrabble, Aggravation, and Rummy. She took great pride in her yard with its many flower beds and hostas. Her home was often a gathering place for family and friends. As a devoted grandmother, she always surrounded herself with her grandchildren and created many happy memories with them. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Florence was a member of Historic St. Patrick's Church, Pontiac Circle Daughters of Isabella, and the McLean County Farm Bureau. She contributed generously to various catholic charities.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Heritage Health. You cared for her as if she was your family member. Thank you to Susan Holifield, Administrator, for enforcing the COVID-19 guidelines to keep Florence and the residents safe during the pandemic.

