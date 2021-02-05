Florence Elizabeth Eaton

No day of the year was more important or exciting to Florence than Christmas. She delighted in having her 15 grandchildren all around and loved to pad their wallets, but it didn't come easy for them. Every year, Grandma Christmas, as the children referred to her, found new and challenging ways to make them work for their prize. The presents were called "The Trick" and the trick was always original. She was known to purchase bags of unshelled nuts, gingerly open the bag, carefully open the walnuts, scoop out the nuts, (she was nuts) fold the cash inside the shells, glue the nut back together, reseal the bag and gift wrap it. The children spent the entire afternoon cracking nuts to find the cash. There was no end to the creative ways for her to present the trick. There was no one more appropriate to play Mrs. Santa in the Eaton Gallery Christmas window vignette than Florence. But her generosity was not limited to the grandchildren. Often, a plain brown envelope with a $20 would end up in a coat pocket or purse of someone she knew could use it. She was pleased that she could make someone else's life better and did not question whether she should but rather why wouldn't she. Anyone with no place to go for a holiday was a welcome guest at her table and if they were there on Christmas, a present would magically appear under the tree for them.