PEORIA — Florence Elizabeth Eaton, age 98, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 7:22 a.m. at her residence.
She was born February 7, 1922 in Pekin, IL to John and Louise (Maser) Fahnders. She married James Stephen "Jim" Eaton on June 7, 1947 in Peoria. He passed away December 4, 2014 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one infant son, Thomas Paul Eaton; one infant daughter, Elizabeth Ann Eaton; one great-granddaughter, Francis Rose Nosalik; one sister, Dorothy Parker; and four brothers: John, Leslie "Shorty", George (Bobby), and Robert Fahnders.
Survivors include seven children: James S. (Connie) Eaton, Herbert J. (Pamala) Eaton, Mary Eaton, Nancy (Steven) Dauer, Annette (Jeff) Hoerdeman, Colleen (Bruce) Kollmann, and Mark T. (Joyce) Eaton. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated Manual High School. Until a few years ago, the remaining members of that class would gather monthly for lunch. Florence was the last alum standing from the class of '39. After attending Business school, she took a job as a bookkeeper at Rothan Lumber Company where she worked until starting her family in 1948. The Rothan family remained a vibrant part of her life thereafter. Later she became the bookkeeper at Brink's and eventually retired from there when her husband decided that her work schedule was interfering in the things they really wanted to do. Thus, started the serious travelling. Together, they went to Europe, Africa, the Holy Land and did an epic trip to Alaska by car. They spent hours on the road to be at grandkids' recitals, sporting events, graduations and weddings that were spread across the USA.
No day of the year was more important or exciting to Florence than Christmas. She delighted in having her 15 grandchildren all around and loved to pad their wallets, but it didn't come easy for them. Every year, Grandma Christmas, as the children referred to her, found new and challenging ways to make them work for their prize. The presents were called "The Trick" and the trick was always original. She was known to purchase bags of unshelled nuts, gingerly open the bag, carefully open the walnuts, scoop out the nuts, (she was nuts) fold the cash inside the shells, glue the nut back together, reseal the bag and gift wrap it. The children spent the entire afternoon cracking nuts to find the cash. There was no end to the creative ways for her to present the trick. There was no one more appropriate to play Mrs. Santa in the Eaton Gallery Christmas window vignette than Florence. But her generosity was not limited to the grandchildren. Often, a plain brown envelope with a $20 would end up in a coat pocket or purse of someone she knew could use it. She was pleased that she could make someone else's life better and did not question whether she should but rather why wouldn't she. Anyone with no place to go for a holiday was a welcome guest at her table and if they were there on Christmas, a present would magically appear under the tree for them.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Peoria. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church.
Burial will be in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials for Florence may be made to OSF Healthcare Foundation, 530 N.E. Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL. 61637, Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception, 2408 W. Heading Ave., W. Peoria, IL 61604, or Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Convent, 3098 S.W. 14th St., Miami, FL, 33145.
You may view Florence's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.